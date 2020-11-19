Beattie welcomes support for scheme to tackle holiday hunger

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has welcomed support for party proposal for £300k scheme to tackle holiday hunger during an emergency Belfast City Council meeting.

The Black Mountain Councillor said:

“This evening, Belfast City Council has agreed to a Sinn Féin proposal to fund a £300k scheme to purchase food and essential utilities to assist vulnerable families and workers over the Christmas period.

"This scheme will see thousands of parcels, consisting of food and essentials delivered to families across Belfast.

“Christmas is a challenging time for many families and workers within our community, particularly those with children due to the increase in food costs.

"This holiday period will be difficult for families due to the financial uncertainty of pandemic and there is a responsibility on this Council to ensure that maximum support is provided.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support families and workers throughout this pandemic, and it is our hope that this scheme will provide real and practical relief to some of those most vulnerable."