Decision on further restrictions difficult but absolutely necessary - Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O'Neill said:

"Tonight the Executive has made the difficult but necessary decision to introduce further restrictions from November 27th for two weeks.

"This decision was not taken lightly but there is no other choice.

"The reality is that lives are at risk and lives are being lost. Our health service and our health care workers are in danger of being overwhelmed if we do not intervene now.

"I know this is difficult and comes after a particularly stressful time for workers and their families, for businesses and the self-employed.

"Our priority now is to get financial support to all those affected by the further closures, those self isolating and those most in need.

"This is a dark time but there is hope ahead that we can break the hold of the virus and I would call on everyone to continue to follow the public health advice."