Nothing short of a full questions and answers session with the Minister for Justice will suffice - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has said that the proposed rescheduling by the Minister for Justice of her regular parliamentary questions slot in the Dáil falls well short of what is required to deal with the controversy surrounding the appointment of Mr. Justice Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

He has said that a full statement from the Minister explaining how four nominees for the Supreme Court vacancy became one, and a full questions and answers session is what is required.

Teachta Kenny said:

"Every Minister must come to the Dáil for parliamentary questions. That is part and parcel of being a Minister, and the Minister knows full well that this format does not lend itself to a full debate on the controversy she is embroiled in.

"There are also many other issues under her Department's remit that she cannot avoid for a month by going down this route.

"I am conscious too that while Sinn Féin would have lots of speaking time during such a session, most opposition voices would be excluded.

"Judges are public servants and the process surrounding their appointment must be transparent and it must be open.

"The government are reaching for every lame excuse under the sun to avoid answering questions about this matter.

"What is needed is a full statement from the Minister explaining how four nominees for the Supreme Court vacancy became one, and a full questions and answers session. Nothing short of this will suffice."