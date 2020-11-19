Mullan welcomes extension of free school meals over holidays

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that free school meals will be extended during holiday periods.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today's news from the Executive that free school meals will be extended over Christmas, Easter and mid-term breaks.

“This means financial support will be put in place for the families of over 100,000 children and young people.

“We also know that the holidays present the greatest challenges for many low-income families and it’s great news that this support will be in place.

“I have been campaigning on this issue for a number of years and will continue to work to find a lasting solution to address holiday hunger.

“Sinn Féin in government is committed to ensuring that the maximum support is in place for these families. No child should ever go hungry.”