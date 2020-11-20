CervicalCheck Tribunal must have confidence of the women involved and their families - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed deep regret that talks concerning the CervicalCheck Tribunal between the 221 Plus Support Group and the government have collapsed.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal deserve compassionate treatment.

"They have asked for this process to be non-adversarial - and this is a reasonable ask. The State should be prepared to settle rather than contest claims where it is clear cut.

"However issues relating to some women being statute barred from the Tribunal and a lack of provision for survivors to return to the Tribunal where there is a recurrence of their cancer remaining unresolved and this is deeply regrettable.

"The Minister for Health has said that the Tribunal will arrange to hear the case of women who find themselves statute barred through no fault of their own, however this is not a cast iron guarantee.

"We must ensure that no woman or her family is statute barred from making a claim due to the delays in setting up the Tribunal.

"We cannot expect women to take a leap of faith and there must be a guarantee that no women in the 221+ group is statute barred from making a claim at the Tribunal.

"If this requires a change in legislation then this must be facilitated.

"Every option, including a return to the Tribunal where there is a recurrence, must be fully explored by the Minister and his conclusions must be communicated transparently.

"It is important that the Minister publishes his legal advice on these matters. At the end of the day, it is crucial that the Tribunal has the confidence of the women involved and their families."