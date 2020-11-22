Joint letter to Brandon Lewis calling for public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane

Dear Brandon,

The former British Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged ‘shocking levels of collusion’ in the killing of Pat Finucane, a much-loved brother, husband and father at his family home in North Belfast on 12 February 1989.

Pat was also a distinguished human rights lawyer.

In February 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that all previous investigations were incapable of establishing the full facts into the killing.

Thirty years on, it remains a matter of the utmost public interest that questions remain unanswered about who ordered the killing, about who knew what, and when.

Only a public inquiry can now assist the Finucane Family to get the truth about the scope and extent of state collusion into Pat’s killing.

How the British government responds to the Supreme Court is also now a matter of public interest. Holding a public inquiry provides the British government with an opportunity to restore wider confidence in the rule of law and the administration of justice.

We are therefore calling on you, and the British government, to act in the public interest and hold a Public Inquiry into the 1989 killing of Pat Finucane.

Signed:

Michelle O’Neill MLA, Sinn Féin

Colum Eastwood MP, Social Democratic and Labour Party

Stephen Farry MP, Alliance Party

Claire Bailey MLA, Green Party