Archibald welcomes £95m high street voucher initiative

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the announcement of a £95 million high street voucher scheme to support local businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome today's announcement from the Finance Minister of a £95 million high street voucher scheme to give money to workers and families to spend in local shops to help support businesses struggling as a result of COVID-19.

"This has been an extremely difficult year for local traders and retailers, as well as for customers so this voucher scheme is a very positive step.

"It will mean people will be able to spend money locally and in doing so helping to protect jobs.

"As well as supporting the business sector, it will also give workers and families extra money to spend during a difficult time."