Molloy welcomes support for manufacturing industry

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed the announcement of a £20 million funding package for rates relief for the manufacturing sector.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

"The manufacturing sector supports many jobs in the north and many involved in manufacturing, particularly those in smaller businesses are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the ongoing public health emergency.

"This funding will be particularly welcomed by those businesses.

"This will allow businesses in the manufacturing sector to avail of the same year-long rates relief scheme available to other businesses.

"This funding boost from Finance Minister Conor Murphy will help ease the pressure on these businesses and help protect jobs and workers."