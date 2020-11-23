Menu

Molloy welcomes support for manufacturing industry

23 November, 2020 - by Francie Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed the announcement of a £20 million funding package for rates relief for the manufacturing sector. 

The Mid Ulster MP said: 

"The manufacturing sector supports many jobs in the north and many involved in manufacturing, particularly those in smaller businesses are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the ongoing public health emergency. 

"This funding will be particularly welcomed by those businesses. 

"This will allow businesses in the manufacturing sector to avail of the same year-long rates relief scheme available to other businesses. 

"This funding boost from Finance Minister Conor Murphy will help ease the pressure on these businesses and help protect jobs and workers."

