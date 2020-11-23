Boris Johnson needs to put the interests of his country over those of his cronies - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has reiterated the importance of preparations for Brexit.

Speaking today, Teachta said:

“This week the Dáil will deal with the Brexit Omnibus Bill, which sets out the country’s response to the necessities imposed within the parameters of the Withdrawal Agreement that was accepted by both Britain and the EU.

"As we are all aware, Boris Johnson has since reneged on this deal, through the introduction of the Internal Market Bill, a bill which has been deemed illegal under international law and has led to the EU introducing legal proceedings against Britain.

"The primary obstacles to a deal, fisheries and the level playing field, are still the main stumbling blocks that need to be overcome.

"Time is running out. The brinkmanship employed by the Tories ignores the high stakes for everybody involved, not least for the British themselves.

"But needless to say, we in Ireland, as ever, will pay a price for the folly of the British ruling class in the event of a no-deal scenario.

"It was hoped that the departure of Dominic Cummings would offer an opportunity for Boris to opt for a more realistic approach. But this remains to be seen.

"We can only hope that in the time remaining, that Boris, for once, will prioritise the interests of his country over his cronies."