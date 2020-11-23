Mullan welcomes £7.8m to extend free school meals

The Foyle MLA said:

"The announcement in the Assembly today from Finance Minister Conor Murphy that £7.8million will be made available to cover the cost of extending free school meals over the holiday period.

"The current pandemic has left many people struggling financially and highlighted the financial stress on parents over holiday periods, so it is more important than ever we make sure that children are not left hungry during school holidays.

"This funding will allow the free school meals programme to be extended over the Christmas and Easter holidays and will work towards addressing holiday hunger among parents and children."