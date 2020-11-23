McCann welcomes £44million boost for winter fuel payments

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed an announcement of almost £45 million to fund a winter fuel payment scheme to help older and vulnerable people heat their homes this winter.

Fra McCann said:

"Today's announcement from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín of almost £45 million for a winter fuel payment scheme is great news.

"Finding money to heat your home can be a struggle for many people, particularly pensioners and those most in need.

"This year is it more important than ever that people are able to stay warm and healthy so this additional funding package is extremely welcome.

"I would urge pensioners in particular to check to see if they are eligible and to make sure they receive this payment to help out this winter.

"This is Sinn Féin in government standing up for workers, families and communities."