Finucane family meet An Taoiseach to discuss demand for public inquiry

The North Belfast MP said:

"Today my mother and I met with An Taoiseach to discuss our campaign for a full public inquiry into the murder of my father, Pat Finucane.

"At the meeting the Taoiseach reiterated his support for my family's campaign for an inquiry into my father's killing at the hands of a loyalist death squad acting in collusion with the British state.

"I welcome this commitment from the Taoiseach and urged him to continue to press the British government to honour its commitment to hold such an inquiry.

"The clock is ticking towards the November 30th deadline when the British government has said it will make a decision. It is vital that it makes the right decision and announces a public inquiry.

"Only a public inquiry will get to the truth which the British government have tried to cover up for 30 years."