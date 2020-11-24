Workers need certainty when it comes to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has said that workers need certainty that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue if Covid-19 restrictions are to return in the New Year.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“Last week in the Dáil, I asked the Tánaiste to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment which is due to close to new applicants at the end of the year.

“Many businesses are hoping to open up during the Christmas period, however there is widespread concern amongst workers and businesses that they may have to close their doors again in the New Year and if that happens there needs to be adequate supports in place.

“Nobody wants workers worried over Christmas about losing income in the New Year.

“The Pandemic Unemployment Payment needs to remain in place to ensure workers and businesses have certainty. The Tánaiste has assured me last week that he would speak to Minister Heather Humphreys about this.

“I welcome that it is being reported that Minister Humphreys will bring a memo to Cabinet this morning seeking an extension. This will give workers some welcome security.”