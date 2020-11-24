Maskey calls for urgent action to support Belfast Black Taxis

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called for an urgent meeting between the Belfast Black Taxi Association and Minister Infrastructure Nicola Mallon on support for the public transport service.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The Belfast Black Taxi Association must be provided with immediate support by Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to ensure this vital public transport service is maintained and jobs protected.

“It is firmly our view that the Belfast Black Taxis should benefit from the same system as Translink – with the provision of subsidised travel for senior citizens and young people.

“Implementing concessionary fares for Black Taxis would be a small cost for the Infrastructure Minister.

“However, these subsidised fares would be to the benefit of the local community, as well as making Belfast Black Taxi's much more financially sustainable and competitive.

“We are not asking for anything extraordinary, but merely for Black Taxis to be treated equally to other public transport services.

“The Belfast Black Taxis have ferried the people of Belfast for decades - I will do all that I can as the MP for West Belfast to ensure that this service remains in place for decades to come.

“Minister Mallon - it is time for words to turn to action.

“It is time to sit down, meet and support our black taxi drivers.”