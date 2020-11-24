Seanad set to unanimously agree motion calling on the British government to establish a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanad group leader Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has this evening welcomed support from all parties and groups in the Seanad for a Sinn Féin motion (co-signed by opposition groups) - to be discussed in the Seanad tomorrow - that calls on the British government to immediately establish a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.



Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:



“Despite evidence that British state agents were directly involved in authorising and planning the murder of Pat Finucane and acknowledgement of collusion by the former British Prime Minister David Cameron, successive British governments have refused to establish a public inquiry into his killing.



“In February 2019, the British Supreme Court ruled that all previous investigations were incapable of establishing the full facts and failed to meet human rights standards.



“In response, the British Secretary of State is due to make a decision on the holding of a public inquiry by next Monday (30th November).



“The Finucane family have spoken truth to power for over thirty years and they have been an inspiration to many who seek the truth and justice. They have not been and will not be silenced, and their questions deserve answers.



"I welcome the fact that all parties and groups in the Seanad have expressed their support for a Sinn Féin motion tomorrow that calls on the British government to establish a full, independent judicial inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.



"The onus is now on the British government to respond to the judgement of the British Supreme Court in February 2019 and to establish a public inquiry that is compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights."