Anderson hails moves to transform Triangle housing

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed confirmation that Minister Carál Ní Chuilín will act to transform houses in the Triangle area of the Waterside.

Speaking after receiving written confirmation from the Minister today, The Foyle MLA said:

“News that Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has confirmed a scheme to overhaul and transform homes in the Triangle area of the Waterside is welcome.

“These plans, worth £2.5 million, will address long standing issues at 52 properties and eliminate problems where water has been leaking into homes.

“The changes will also allow the Housing Executive to buy back properties in the area so that vital repair works can be carried out.

“This follows a decade-long campaign by residents and during the summer we brought Carál Ní Chuilín to meet with them and see the condition of the homes for herself.

“It’s fantastic that these vital improvements happen in line with Sinn Féin's commitment that everyone should have access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

“I will continue to work with residents in the Triangle while this much-needed work is carried out and completed.”