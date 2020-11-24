Gormley condemns reckless scenes in Holyand area

Sinn Féin Councillor John Gormley has condemned the ‘reckless and disgraceful’ behaviour of crowds in the Holyland area of South Belfast.

The Botanic Councillor said:

“The scenes that were witnessed last night in parts of the Holyland Area were completely reckless and disgraceful.

“Having spoken to some local residents, there was genuine concern and fear as crowds partied in the street and attacked the PSNI.

“This behaviour needs to end immediately. Residents of the Holyland must be allowed to live free from this type of anti-social behaviour.

“We also are in the midst of a health pandemic and COVID19 is continuing to spread rapidly within local communities and devastating families.

“Street parties and gatherings have the potential to spread the virus and cause further heartache in our community.

“I am appealing to those responsible to please stop this reckless behaviour and prioritise the health and wellbeing of themselves, their friends and local residents by following the public heath guidelines.

“Sinn Féin will continue to actively work for a radical and lasting solution to the issues in the Holyland area, including addressing the huge predominance of House in Multiple Occupation and other private rented accommodation which have been detrimental for the environment and community cohesion."