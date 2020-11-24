Taxi Drivers must be able to access support scheme - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said that all taxi drivers should be able to access financial support schemes put in place to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA stated:

“The taxi driver support scheme opened on Friday 13th this month. At the end of the first day, there had been around 2,000 applications alone. That is an indication of the desperate need for support among taxi drivers.

“However, now some drivers are reporting they cannot access support due to the criteria for the scheme.

“For example, some drivers temporarily changed their insurance due to the complete lack of business, or because of health reasons such as the need to shield, and now cannot access the scheme.

"These drivers are being told that because they did not incur costs they are not entitled to support.

“But they still had to pay bills, pay mortgages, support their families and put food on the table but did not have any money coming in.

“It doesn’t make sense that a measure taxi drivers had taken due to financial pressures is now excluding them from a support scheme.

“The Infrastructure Minister needs to urgently address this issue so that every taxi driver who needs this payment is able to readily access it.”