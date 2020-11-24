Continued refusal of the Minister for Justice to come before the Dáil is utterly unacceptable - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has welcomed the decision by all Opposition parties and groups to withdraw from the Dáil's Business Committee due to the refusal of the Minister for Justice to appear before the Dáil to make a statement and take questions and answers relating to the process that led to the government nomination of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

Sinn Féin are also withdrawing all Dáil pairings with government Ministers.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

“This is an unprecedented move by all Opposition parties and groups.

"This is not a decision we wanted to take, but the refusal of the Minister for Justice to state how four people interested in appointment to the Supreme Court became one nomination flies in the face of established Dáil precedent and is a real threat to the Dáil's role in holding the government to account.

"We regard this as utterly unacceptable and a very dangerous precedent.

"There is no reason for the Minister to refuse to come before the Dáil and deal with these issues.

"In addition to withdrawing from proceedings of the Dáil's Business Committee, Sinn Féin as the largest Opposition party are also withdrawing all pairings with government Ministers."