“EU vote on homelessness must result in real action” - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus, has welcomed a European Parliament Resolution, highlighting the issue of homelessness.

Speaking from Sligo, MacManus said:

“The European Parliament vote on homelessness in the EU came after a number of petitions were submitted to the Committee on Petitions raising concerns over the situation of more than 4 million homeless European citizens, and the 70 % increase of homelessness in the last 10 years.

“There is no doubt in my mind that austerity politics has led to a direct increase in the instances of homelessness across the EU and now the issues facing those that are already homeless or on the edge of homelessness are being exasperated by the COVID19 pandemic.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP called for urgent action from all member states, “The pandemic should not slow down our efforts to tackle homelessness, it should speed us up. The resolution we voted on has a number of recommendations and suggestions; and highlights that access to housing is a fundamental human right for all people and calls on the EU and its Member States to end homelessness by 2030 and to set this as a goal at EU level.”

MacManus concluded “We must be ambitious with the setting of targets as having a roof over your head is not a luxury to be availed of by some and denied to others. A home is a right and I will work with my MEP colleagues from across the Parliament to ensure that the scourge of homelessness is highlighted and that we do everything we can to address it.” ENDS