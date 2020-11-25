Boylan calls on Infrastructure Minister to amend COVID support criteria to include all taxi drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to amend the criteria for financial support grants for taxi drivers so that all drivers can get the support they need.

The Infrastructure spokesperson said:

“Today at the Committee for Infrastructure members raised the issues some taxi drivers have been facing when trying to access the taxi drivers' financial assistance scheme.

“For instance, some drivers had taken an insurance holiday during lockdown when business plummeted and are now being denied eligibility for the scheme.

“The Committee agreed to meet with a number of taxi drivers next week to discuss these issues and I have asked the Minister for Infrastructure to look at amending this criteria so that all drivers who badly need this support can access it.

“As the Scheme ends on Friday 27th I would urge all taxi drivers who have not applied for the scheme to do so."