Sinn Féin launch bill to ban single use plastics

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has launched an Assembly bill to ban single use plastics in the north.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Today, I’m launching my bill to ban single use plastics.

“This legislation would be a positive step towards a healthier, cleaner, greener Ireland, both on the island and in our waters.

“Every year eight million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in our seas and unless we act now, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.

“Plastic pollution is causing serious harm to our marine wildlife who ingest or become entangled in plastics.

“We need legislation to change that and that’s why I’m bringing forward this bill.

“Our consultation survey on this proposed legislation is now live and can be filled in here: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NGQWBL8.”