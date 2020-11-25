Senator Lynn Boylan welcomes EPA State of the Environment Report

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Lynn Boylan has welcomed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘State of the Environment’ Report, warning that the publication should come as a much-needed wake-up call.

Speaking today, Senator Boylan said:

“This report should come as yet another wake-up call. We’ve already lost so much – hundreds of pristine rivers, acres and acres of wetland, and continuing high emissions.

“The report tells us what we already knew. Successive governments have failed to rise to the challenges facing us. The approach to environmental issues is inadequate and incoherent.

“We need a holistic, whole-of-government approach. Sadly, this government is failing to implement that and are failing to give these crises the attention they demand.

“Where there have been positive environmental stories, the report highlights the role of community-led initiatives. While the work communities do is highly commendable, it also points to a wider issue.

“The burden to protect the environment falls to communities when the state doesn’t step in.

“It’s time the government start acting like we’re in a climate and biodiversity emergency. We need nothing short of a radical change in our approach.

“Covid-19 has thrown up incredible challenges, but it also gives us the opportunity to hit reset. We should be looking to try new ways to build back better.”