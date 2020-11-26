PSNI need to tackle UDA criminality following Dervock security alerts - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned those responsible for three security alerts in the Dervock area and called on the PSNI to tackle ongoing UDA and loyalist criminality in the area.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"I condemn those responsible for three security alerts in the Dervock and DerryKeighan areas following the discovery of three devices this morning.

"Families have had to be evacuated from their homes on a cold winter morning as a result of these security alerts.

"Those responsible for these devices have nothing to offer and this is an attack on the entire community at a time when we should all be working together in the face of the public health crisis caused by COVID.

"This is the latest in a series of incidents in recent days, including a shooting incident in Coleraine and other attacks which bear all the hallmarks of the involvement of loyalist criminal gangs.

"It is time the PSNI took action to tackle the ongoing loyalist criminality of the UDA in the north Antrim and wider areas in order to keep the whole community safe.”