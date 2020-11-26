John Finucane MP welcomes unanimous motion backing full public inquiry into murder of Pat Finucane

Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, has welcomed the unanimous backing of a motion at the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement in support of a full public inquiry into the murder of his father Pat Finucane.

Speaking this morning at Leinster House, after addressing the committee, John Finucane MP said:

“The motion at the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement calling for a full public inquiry into the murder of my father Pat Finucane has received unanimous support.

“I welcome this clear and unambiguous support for my family’s fight for justice. It comes at a crucial time, as the British Secretary of State is due to make a decision on the holding of a public inquiry by next Monday.

“I welcome the continuing momentum for our campaign for the truth.

“This morning’s committee vote follows a motion in the Seanad last night calling on the British government to immediately establish a public inquiry.



“Despite evidence that British state agents were directly involved in authorising and planning the murder of my father and acknowledgement of collusion by the former British Prime Minister David Cameron, successive British governments have refused to establish a public inquiry into his killing.



“In February 2019, the British Supreme Court ruled that all previous investigations were incapable of establishing the full facts and failed to meet human rights standards.



“My family deserves answers. I want to thank all the parties who have supported our campaign so far.



"The onus is now on the British government to establish a public inquiry that is compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights."