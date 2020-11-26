Funding for survivors of institutional abuse raised with the Minister - Senator Paul Gavan

Senator Paul Gavan today spoke to the Minster in the Seanad about outstanding claims of the survivors of institutional abuse being supported by Caranua, an organisation which is winding down at the end of the year.

Senator Gavan said:

“In the Seanad today, I raised with the Minster the issue of institutional abuse survivors as funding for some remaining survivors unfortunately is now in doubt.

“Set up by Government, Caranua was established to provide help to survivors of institutional abuse. Grants would have for example been provided across housing adaptation and to address health needs of survivors.

“However Caranua is ceasing funding to survivors and is winding down its operation at the end of the year. There is a risk now it will not have completed its caseload by the time the fund closes.

“I explained to the Minster that questions remain, such as to what will happen now to the outstanding applications following Caranua closure and once Caranua closes, what supports will be available to survivors of historical institutional child abuse, many of whom may not have received any financial assistance?

“The widespread abuse in industrial schools in the State, taking decades to be exposed, is now well known, with thousands being held, and many having suffered horrendous abuse.

"It is entirely correct that the State takes on its responsibility here to help remaining survivors.

“We should ensure that the remaining survivors of abuse do not slip through the net and the Minister needs to act so that as Caranua closes at the end of December, that remaining survivors are still protected and provided with adequate funding.”