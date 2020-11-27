Fine Gael cronyism laid bare for all to see - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has said that yesterday's revelations in the Dáil show that Fine Gael cronyism is alive and well.

Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:

“Yesterday we saw why the Minister for Justice fought so hard to avoid having to come into the Dáil and answer questions. When she finally came in and attempted to explain the process she went through in appointing Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court, we discovered that in reality there had basically been no process at all.

“The truth was laid bare. Instead of a proper process, she went to one member of the Cabinet - her party leader - had a casual conversation with him in which he told her that he felt the former Attorney General would make a “good judge” and lo' and behold, he got the job.

“This was cronyism of the highest order and it is totally unacceptable.

“Behaviour like this is what happens when Fine Gael are in office - looking out for jobs for their friends and insiders. It is not a fair or reasonable way to run things.

“The Tánaiste needs to come forward now and explain why he did this. The Taoiseach also has questions to answer here about what he knew and how he has allowed this situation to happen. It is absolutely ridiculous that the Taoiseach allowed this to happen.

“I recently published a Bill to prevent those vacating the position of Attorney General from being appointed to superior judicial office; in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal or the High Court, for a period of two years after leaving office.

“If we are serious about making sure this situation does not arise again, we need to make sure that becomes law."