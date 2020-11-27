Taxpayers’ money squandered by carbon credits – Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan, has criticised the government for squandering €50 million on carbon credits instead of using it for real climate action.

Speaking today, Senator Boylan said:

“This is what happens when successive governments pay lip service to climate action. We need to start making the necessary investments to reduce our emissions.

“Failing to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and to meet our targets means we have to buy allowances from countries that did.

“It’s like modern day indulgences – we get to go on emitting carbon dioxide and buy our way to meeting our targets. All we get for our €50 million is a piece of paper and absolution.

“The government have completely squandered taxpayers’ money. It will bring no material benefit to anyone in Ireland. And this €50million is on top of hundreds of millions of allowances already purchased.

“With that money, we could have made ordinary people’s lives better by investing in renewable energy, retrofitting people’s homes, improving public transport.

“We have to move away from this carbon credit nonsense and drive down our overall emissions.

“Yes, increasing our renewable energy is important but the most impactful climate action is the reduction of energy use overall and that is why a fit for purpose and ambitious climate bill is essential.”