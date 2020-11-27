Concerning rise in adult and child homelessness last month - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has voiced his concern at the rise in the number of adults and children living in emergency accommodation in October.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 8,737 adults and children were accessing homeless services in October 2020, an increase of 81 on September.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The latest figures published by the Department of Housing this evening indicate that 6,905 adults, 2,642 children and 1,117 families were living in emergency accommodation in October.

“Compared to the previous month, this marks an increase of 59 children and 22 adults.

“The figures had begun to dip slightly in previous months due to the Covid-19 ban on evictions during the summer.

“Unfortunately, this dip didn’t continue through October.

“8,737 adults and children do not have a secure roof over their heads. Behind these numbers are real people who are being let down by our housing system.

“The government must revisit its opposition to the Focus Ireland amendment which would prevent buy-to-let landlords from evicting families when they want to sell their property.

“We must also see a greater emphasis on homeless prevention services, on keeping families in their homes, and on working with local authorities to develop action plans before these families have nowhere else to turn but to homeless services.

“Government must, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reinstate the ban on the issuing of notices to quit, rent increases and evictions until at least March 2021."