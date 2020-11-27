MacManus votes to protect Irish Lobster Fishers

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has voted against a proposal on the elimination of customs duties on certain products, citing the negative implications the deal would have on Irish lobster fishers.

Speaking from Sligo MacManus said:

“The vote that took place in the European Parliament concerned a US-EU deal that would see the elimination of tariffs for certain products, including an elimination of tariffs on US lobster being imported into the EU.”

The trade deal negotiations which were overseen by Fine Gael’s Phil Hogan have been widely criticised by people from Irish fishing and coastal communities.

“Unfortunately, I think the former commissioner has sold out the people from these communities. It would seem that the profit margins of French Multinationals is more important than the basic survival of a family from Galway or Donegal.” MacManus continued, “When this deal was announced, I raised my concerns that the elimination of tariffs will lead to low-priced American lobster flooding the EU market, which could have a detrimental effect on our fishing, coastal and island communities.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP said times were hard enough on fishing communities without adding to their woes. “This is already a hugely damaging time for Ireland’s fishing communities. Covid-19 and an impending Brexit has left the sector struggling. Tariff-free imports of US lobster will now add to that.

MacManus concluded by calling for proper supports, “It is now incumbent on the Irish government and European Commission to ensure that our coastal and fishing communities are compensated for any lost revenue this deal incurs.” ENDS