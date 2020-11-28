Pa Daly TD expresses sympathies following tragic death in Tralee

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has expressed his sympathies following the tragic death of a man who died as a result of a building he was working on collapsing in Ashe Street, Tralee, this morning.

Teachta Daly:

"The death of this man following the partial collapse of a building he was working on has caused great shock and sadness in the local community.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and co-workers at this extraordinarily sad and difficult time.

"Five co-workers were injured in the same incident, and I want to wish them a full and speedy recovery.

"This incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority."