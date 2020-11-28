All taxi divers should receive COVID support payment - Anderson
Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said all taxi drivers should be able to receive COVID-19 financial support payments.
Martina Anderson said:
"The taxi industry has been among the worst hit during this pandemic with many drivers struggling financially, with some even finding it hard to put food on the table.
"Drivers had hoped the grant scheme announced by the Infrastructure Minister would help but some have now been told that they may not be eligible for support because they suspended their taxi insurance as they had no money coming in.
"It beggars belief that a support scheme to help drivers in financial difficulty is excluding those most in need.
"Representatives from taxi drivers will be at a special meeting of the Infrastructure Committee on Monday morning to raise their concerns and I would urge Minister Mallon to listen to them and to ensure that financial support gets to all drivers who need it."