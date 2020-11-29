British government must finally announce public inquiry into killing of Pat Finucane - Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O'Neill said:

"Tomorrow afternoon the Finucane Family will meet British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to hear how the British government will respond to the Supreme Court ruling that previous investigations into the murder of human rights lawyer Patrick Finucane, were not effective and did not fulfil international human rights standards.

"Core to his decision is a family who for 30 years have refused to give up and who have refused to be silenced.

"My thoughts are with the entire Finucane family on what will be another defining day in their campaign.

"The Finucane Family have for 30 years spoken truth to power in their campaign for truth, justice and acknowledgement. They have stood firm, challenged and overcome every obstructive hurdle the British government put before them. They have been disappointed and let down before, but they never gave up.

"Tomorrow is their day of reckoning. The British government’s approach of delay and denial has literally run out of road.

"In a week when four parties in the North, the Irish Government and leading members of the US Congress have called for a public inquiry, the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis must now do the right thing and direct a public inquiry into the death of Patrick Finucane. Of that, there can be no doubt.

"It is a matter of huge public interest that there is full and maximum disclosure around questions about who ordered the killing, about who knew what, and when?

"Those involved must be held accountable. Until now there has been virtual impunity for the British state agencies and actors involved in the killing.

"Any attempt by the British government to ignore the family, political and wider public demands for a public inquiry will have profound and fundamental implications for confidence in the rule of law, the administration of justice and the wider approach to legacy.

"Now is time for the British government, and the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, to finally listen to the Finucane family and call a public inquiry as a matter of public interest.

"There can be no further delay.”