'Still no dual-diagnosis service, despite trained staff' - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has expressed frustration at the ongoing lack of a dual mental health and addiction service provision within health trusts.

Speaking after a meeting of the Assembly All-Party Group, the West Belfast MLA said:

“There is clearly a need for a dual-diagnosis service that addresses addiction and mental health conditions equally.

“It has come to my attention that there are at least 33 staff across all the Trusts who have trained and qualified in this field, yet there is still no dedicated service in place.

“This is having a real impact on individuals and families across the north.

“I have lost count of the number of people I have met who feel like they have to go through multiple doors to access support.

“I have already established that there is no legal barrier to this service and the recent consultation on substance misuse fails to give a commitment to establish a dedicated service.

“It’s welcome that the Department of Health’s intend to host two online consultations sessions and these need to be more widely publicised.

“I will continue to push for a dual diagnosis to ensure people right across the north can access the support that they need.”