All taxi drivers urgently need support - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the criteria for a COVID-19 support payment for taxi drivers should be changed urgently so all drivers can receive the support they need.

Martina Anderson said:

"At a special meeting of the Infrastructure Committee today we heard directly from taxi drivers about the extreme financial pressure they are under and the urgent need to get support.

"Representatives from the industry set out clearly how some drivers were forced to suspend their taxi insurance in order to have money to be able to put food on the table to feed their families. The choice was that stark.

"It doesn't make sense that they should now be denied the COVID-19 support grant from the Department of Infrastructure for making that choice.

"The fact that the drivers who are most in need are being denied this payment is totally at odds with the concept of the rationale for the grant.

"The criteria needs to be changed urgently so money can get into the pockets of taxi drivers who need it most."