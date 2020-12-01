Delays in justice are detrimental to children - Brogan

Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan has said delay in the administration of justice is detrimental to children.

The party’s spokesperson on children and young people was commenting following today’s publication of an Audit Office review, “Managing children who offend”.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Early interventions have reduced the number of court cases involving children but that progress hasn’t filtered through the system.

“Most recent figures show a deterioration in the time it takes for children facing charges to complete the court process.

“That is not acceptable.

“Many children who offend have already experienced more difficult lives than most, and timely intervention is paramount for both securing justice and accessing support to ensure their speedy rehabilitation.

“The Minister for Justice should seek immediate answers to resolve the anomaly of fewer cases but longer delays.”