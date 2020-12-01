Stigma around HIV must end – Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said more must be done to stamp out stigma associated with HIV and ensure that people can access services without delay.

Speaking today on World Aids Day, Teachta McDonald said:

“This theme of World Aids Day this year is ‘Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility’. I am aware that this year has been particularly challenging for many people living with HIV, due to support services and medical care being closed or delayed during lockdown restrictions.

“I want to thank all those working to highlight the experiences of people living with HIV and ensure their voices are heard. I want to commend HIV Ireland for their ongoing work in raising awareness about this vital issue.

“Much more remains to be done to ensure that stigma is stamped out and that people can access the services they need without delays.

“I am aware that many clinics had to close or postpone appointments during lockdown restrictions, causing distress for many people seeking support and potential delays in diagnosis.

“The Government has a critical role to play in adequately funding HIV prevention and support services to ensure that this is resolved.”