Debenhams job losses blow to local economy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news that Debenhams stores are to cease trading meaning employees could lose their jobs across the north will come as a blow to workers, their families and the local economy.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"News that workers in the north are set to lose their jobs as a result of Debenhams stores ceasing trading will come as a bitter blow to the workers, their families and town centres.

"First and foremost, this is devastating for the workers involved and their families but it will also have a major impact on the local economy.

“Management should continue to proactively engage with workers and their representatives at every stage of the process and offer retraining and up-skilling opportunities wherever possible for those workers affected.”