Irish-medium schools must be supported –Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called for immediate support for Irish-medium schools in Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

“In the last five years, there has been an increase of 20% in those enrolling in Irish-medium primary schools in Belfast.

“This growth in the numbers attending Irish-medium primary schools is very much welcome and is reflective of the ongoing and energetic revival of the language in the city.

“However, this increased uptake has resulted in increased strain and pressures on these schools and their resources.

“There is an obligation on the Department for Education to provide urgent and maximum support to these schools to ensure that the capacity exists to provide all children with full access to resources.

“There is also an urgent need to support the expansion plans of Coláiste Feirste, the only post-primary Irish medium school in Belfast, to cater for this increased demand.

“Core to the expansion of Coláiste Feirste must not just be the present site, but also the development of a satellite site.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support Irish medium education and ensure that all children have full access to resources."