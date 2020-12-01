All taxi drivers need support urgently - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said all taxi drivers need to be able to access COVID-19 financial supports grants urgently.

The Foyle MLA said:

"Taxi drivers who have been excluded from a COVID-19 grant scheme from the Department for Infrastructure are crying out for financial support.

"I contacted the Infrastructure Minister once again to raise the taxi drivers' concerns and in response the minister said she was disappointed the Department of Economy did not include drivers in its schemes.

"Taxi drivers do not need attempts to pass the blame or recrimination; they need financial support now.

"Excuses and platitudes do not pay bills. Taxi drivers need financial support in the form of money in their pockets and they need it now.

"I will continue to raise the concerns of taxi drivers until they get the support they need."