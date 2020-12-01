Tragic milestone reached in COVID-19 deaths - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed his sorrow as the north's death toll from COVID-19 officially passed 1,000.

The party’s spokesperson for health said:

“With an additional 15 people reported as losing their life from COVID-19, this brings the grim total to 1,011 deaths reported by the Department of Health.

“Behind every single death is a grieving family and community. Their grief and sorrow must not be forgotten in the report and coverage of this deadly pandemic and my thoughts are with each and every one of the bereaved families.

“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is a deadly and persistent virus that can kill and cause devastation. The restrictions and measures in place to curb and suppress its spread are in place for a reason.

“It is vital we consider the grief and loss of all those who have lost a loved one this past year, as the grief felt is the same.

“It has also been clear that among those most affected have been our older people, especially those over the age of 60 and those within care homes. It is vital we redouble efforts to suppress the spread and potential devastation of this persistent virus.”