John Brady TD expresses concern over Hungary’s plans to outlaw adoption rights for same-sex couples

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today called for a more stringent response by Ireland and the EU to Hungary’s plans to hold a referendum to introduce a constitutional amendment preventing same-sex couples from adopting children.

Teachta Brady said:

“I have written to the Hungarian Ambassador outlining my party’s strong opposition to the holding of this referendum.

"I believe that this would be an unfair and harmful policy and would represent a significant step back for LGBT rights.

"The Hungarian government argues that it is enshrining the ‘defence of Christian values’ into the constitution.

"In parts of Central and Eastern Europe we are witnessing a politicisation, and in many instances a persecution of LGBT citizens.

"I would urge the Hungarian government to instead support its LGBT community and protect their rights.

"I also believe that the Irish government should use its position to push the EU to take action on this matter, in order to protect the rights of LGBT citizens in Hungary."