Mullan welcomes the completion of North Wing at Altnagelvin

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the completion of the new North Wing at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the completion of the new North Wing at Altnagelvin which will provide six new 24-bed inpatient wards and a brand-new entrance.

“At a time when our health service and health workers are under immense pressure, this new upgrade will be a massive boost for staff and patients.

“We have seen major investment at Altnagelvin over recent years with the opening of the new South Wing and the new state-of-the-art North West Cancer Centre.

“I commend the construction workers, the staff at Western Health and Social Care Trust and all who have worked to deliver this major upgrade work ahead of time."