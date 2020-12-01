Anderson welcomes changes to procurement policies

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the Finance Minister's confirmation that social value clauses will be included in new government contracts leading to potential job opportunities.

Speaking after the Finance Minister confirmed his intention to change procurement policies in the Assembly today, the Foyle MLA said:

“This is welcome news from the Finance Minister and something that we have been pressing for to maximise the impact of the £3 billion spent by the Executive on contracts.

“Karen Mullan and I recently met the Finance Minister with community workers across Derry to highlight the impact these changes would have in boosting employment opportunities for people in our communities.

“Changes to procurement policies will make it compulsory for companies to employ people who are long term unemployed and offer apprenticeships to our young people when awarding contracts.

“I look forward to this being implemented in the near future and the impact it will have in helping to reduce unemployment in our communities.”