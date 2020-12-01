Brogan to join Assembly education committee

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan will join the Assembly’s education committee this week.

Speaking ahead of her first meeting, the West Tyrone MLA said:

“I’m delighted to have been appointed to the Education Committee at the Assembly.

“My focus will be working to ensure the completion of the Strule Campus which will help regenerate Omagh Town and bring huge educational benefits for the entire community.

“I will also work hard to ensure rural schools are kept high on the agenda and are properly supported.

“We need an education system that works for all, with children and young people at the heart of it.

“I'm committed to working with others on the committee to ensure that happens and that we can build a better future for all everyone.”