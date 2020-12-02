Criteria for taxi support scheme needs revisited – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called again for the criteria of the taxi driver financial assistance scheme to be amended following a meeting of the Infrastructure committee today.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The taxi drivers’ financial assistance scheme closed last week, and many drivers were frustrated that they did not meet the criteria to access the scheme.

“This was due to some drivers taking an insurance holiday during the lockdown when business was at a standstill.

“This is an issue that I have repeatedly raised and following a meeting with taxi drivers this week, I welcome the approach taken by the committee to write to the minister asking her to revisit the criteria.

“It’s vital and only fair that all taxi drivers who desperately need support can access this scheme.”