Government must publish affordable housing plan before Christmas - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the Taoiseach to publish an affordable housing plan before Christmas.

Raising the housing crisis at Leaders’ Questions today, Teachta McDonald criticised the failure of Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to bring forward a plan despite months of promises.

Teachta McDonald said:

"The government cannot head off for Christmas without producing an affordable housing plan. For months, the Housing Minister told anybody who would listen that this would be produced by September. Here we are in December and there is no plan.

"The Taoiseach's mantra of 'just getting on with' poorly thought-out housing developments, such as the one at Oscar Traynor Road, will not make housing affordable or accessible to workers on average incomes.

"In fact, it is this very approach, which is all about profits for developers and big landlords, that created the housing mess we are in. The Taoiseach's position shows that this government is woefully out of touch with the reality of the crisis.

"We cannot go on with off-the-wall house prices and sky-rocketing rents leaving workers and families in a housing dead-end.

"The Taoiseach must dispense with the bluff on housing provision and deal with the real-life experiences of people.

"We can fix housing but this requires ambition and a major change of policy. The Taoiseach must get real. People are waiting far too long for a proper housing package.

"The Minister for Housing must publish an affordable housing plan before the Dáil breaks for Christmas."