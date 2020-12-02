British Govt posturing risks Brexit talks collapse - Hazzard

Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has said with only days left to secure a Brexit deal, the British government’s indecision and reckless posturing risks crashing the talks process over the Brexit cliff on 31st December.

The Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson said:

"It has been nearly five years since the Brexit referendum and yet the British government is still undecided as to what a post-Brexit relationship with the EU will look like.

“This indecision and lack of a clear negotiating position has not only reduced the likelihood of a viable agreement; but has left many businesses woefully unprepared for whatever future trading relationship exists in the new year.

“Indeed ending the Brexit transition period without a future trade agreement would be a hammer blow to many local businesses who have already suffered unprecedented losses this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A no-deal outcome in the weeks ahead would cause a deep, systemic shock to our local economy, with severe consequences for our society as a whole.

“It is also worrying to hear that next week’s Finance Bill at Westminster will include a series of controversial clauses - similar to the recent Internal Market Bill - which undermine the Good Friday Agreement and its institutions.

“This would again represent a serious breach of international law, and an unacceptable breach of trust between the European Union, the British government, and the people of Ireland.

“Such bad faith from the British government during these ongoing negotiations have been a powerful illustration that robust, sustainable and legally enduring governance mechanisms must be included in any Brexit deal agreed in the days ahead.

“We must have legally enforceable guarantees on social standards, labour standards, and environmental standards if the north’s position as set out in the Good Friday Agreement, is to be protected in future."