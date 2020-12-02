Bus Éireann abandons 1.1 million passengers on Dublin to Belfast route - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD today called for Bus Éireann to reverse its decision to cut services between the two biggest cities on our island.

The Meath East TD comments come as the National Transport Authority confirmed to him that over 1.1 million passengers used bus connections between Dublin and Belfast last year.

Teachta O'Rourke said:

“Last month Bus Éireann cut all bus services between the two biggest cities on our island.

“This was a blow to all-island connectivity and is impacting those who depend on public transport to travel between Belfast and the capital.

“Figures I have now received from the National Transport Authority show that 1,100,926 people used bus connections between Dublin and Belfast in 2019 alone.

“It highlights the importance of this transport corridor and shows we need to be building on our north-south connectivity, not stripping it down.

“We also need progress on the development of a high-speed rail connection between the two cities to improve the public transport infrastructure across our island.

“Given the significant number of passengers who used bus services between our two biggest cities last year, it is hard to understand Bus Éireann’s decision to cancel their routes.

“Bus Éireann should reverse the decision to cut this important route and the government should consider stepping in and providing a PSO, given the strategic importance of these connections.

“Abolishing public transport connections between Dublin and Belfast is not in line with creating a better, greener all-Ireland transport system.”