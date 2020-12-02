Education Authority must plan for new Special Educational Needs changes - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said it’s crucial the Education Authority is fully prepared to implement new Special Educational Needs arrangements.

Speaking after today’s meeting of the Education Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“Today, I questioned Department of Education officials over the Education Authority’s preparedness for new special educational needs arrangements.

“It’s hoped the changes will provide additional rights to children and families while also strengthening co-operation between the Department of Education and Department of Health.

“Given the serious shortcomings in recent years on special educational needs provision, it’s vital the Education Authority is fully prepared to implement these changes.

“I will follow this framework closely to ensure its outcomes meet the needs of our children and families and ensure they get the support they need.”